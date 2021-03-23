MAT Admit Card 2021 Released For Phase-2 Entrance Exam; Get Direct Link Here

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the Phase 2 exam of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the Phase 1 exam can download their MAT Admit Card 2021 from the official website of AIMA- mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2021 is a Computer-based test (CBT) whose Phase 1 was held on February 20, 2021, and Phase 2 is scheduled for March 24, 2021.

The exam would be for a duration of 2.5 hours with 200 MCQ questions based on data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, Indian and global environment, mathematics, and language comprehension. The MAT 2021 PBT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, and affiliated colleges. Candidates need to apply separately to the MAT participating college with their MAT 2021 score.

Visit the official website- mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on 'Login' tab given on the top

Key in your email ID, password, and date of birth and submit

After you log in, click on the Download/ View’ button and select MAT admit card download.

Download your AIMA MAT Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 and take its print out

Direct link to download CBT (Phase 2) Admit Card - Click here

AIMA is conducting the MAT 2021 in a Computer-based test (CBT) mode. MAT is a national level test for MBA and allied programs for admission to over 600 B-Schools (Business Schools) in India. Candidates should note that only those candidates who have completed their registration successfully would be able to download their admit cards. Successful registration means to have completed the online payment of the registration fee, have uploaded the candidate's photo and signature and have filled all the mandatory fields of Personal Particulars, Educational Qualifications, MI Choices and other information in the online registration form.

MAT Exam date 2021

MAT CBT exam Phase 2 is scheduled for March 24, 2021. The last date for registering for the same ended on March 22, 2021. Before the MAT CBT Phase 2 exam, the conducting body has organised MAT 2021 IBT exam which was held on March 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13, 2021.

