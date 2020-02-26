The Debate
MAT College Cut Off 2020: Expected MAT Cut Off For Top MBA Colleges In India

Education

The MAT 2020 exam results are soon to be declared. Here’s taking a look at the reports for the expected MAT colleges cut off for this year’s exam.

mat colleges cut off

MAT 2020 exam (Management Aptitude Test), is a national level entrance exam in India. The MAT exam is held every four months a year, which is February, May, September, and December. This exam is held by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The latest MAT 2020 exam that was held in February is just a few days away from being announced. For candidates who are wondering what is the MAT cut off for the 2020 exam, here’s taking a look at the reports for the expected MAT colleges cut off for this year’s exam.

PUMBA

75-80

SIMREE

80-90

Christ Institute of Management

80-90

 

Jaipuria Institute of Management

75

DSIMS Mumbai

70 

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore

80-90

AIMS Bangalore

70-75

 

SRM University

70-75

PCMRD Pune

65

BIMTECH Greater Noida

80-90

IIMS

65

 

What after the MAT 2020 result

Even after the MAT 2020 result, colleges will further have an individual selection procedure. Some of the colleges/universities accept the candidates by the marks obtained in the MAT Result, while the rest will hold further exams as it will allow them to filter the best among the lot. Here are the three stages for the pre-admission process.

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Most of the colleges/universities give more weightage to the student’s performance in the written test. It is reported that it is easier to get a clear picture while a student, knowing his capabilities and also unlike the Group Discussion and Personal Interview. So candidates are often asked to prepare well for the written test compared to the other exams.

Documents needed After selection

After the selection round, the chosen candidates will appear for MAT Counselling. Here is a list of documents to carrying along while appearing for the counselling session.

MAT Admit card with a photocopy

10th, 12th original certificates along with a photocopy

MAT Rank Card

Medical documents

Caste certificates for the reserved category

Six passport size black and white coloured photographs

