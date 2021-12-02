MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Out For Dec 5 Exam At Mat.aima.in, Here's Direct Link

MAT PBT Admit Card 2021: All India Management Association on December 1 released the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021). The MAT Admit Card 2021 has been released for Paper Based Test (PBT). Candidates who got themselves registered and are appearing for MAT PBT can now download their hall tickets from mat.aima.in. The steps to download call letters have been attached below,

In another move, AIMA has also extended the application deadline for MAT PBT 2021 till December 2, 2021. Candidates should make sure to complete the registration process by 1 pm. AIMA will be releasing the hall tickets for newly registered candidates tomorrow December 3, 2021. Candidates who will get themselves registered today will be able to download their hall tickets after 4 pm.

MAT PBT 2021: Important Dates

Admit card for candidates who had registered themselves has been released on December 1, 2021

The deadline for registration has been extended till December 2 (1 pm)

The hall tickets of candidates who will get themselves registered on Dec 2 will be out on December 3, 2021

MAT PBT 2021 will be conducted by AIMA on December 5, 2021

MAT Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website-- mat.aima.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'Download MAT Admit Cards'

Candidates will be redirected to login page where they will have to fill in their registration number and date of birth and click on submit

Post submitting, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Candidates should make sure to take printout of admit card so as to carry it to exam hall. In case any candidate fails to carry the same, he/she may not be allowed to take the exam, Along with admit card, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof. Candidates are advised to refer to the admit card for checking their reporting time. AIMA has instructed candidates to report at the exam centre only on the designated batch to ensure social distancing.

For the MBA entrance exam, AIMA has released a set of guidelines for the students. As per the guidelines, candidates should wear masks, use sanitizer and follow social distancing in the exam hall. Candidates will only be allowed to carry a face mask, a transparent bottle of hand sanitizer, ball point pen (black/blue), and drinking water in the exam hall.