MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Out For Dec 5 Exam At Mat.aima.in, Here's Direct Link

MAT PBT Admit Card 2021: All India Management Association on December 1 released the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021). The MAT Admit Card 2021 has been released for Paper Based Test (PBT). Candidates who got themselves registered and are appearing for MAT PBT can now download their hall tickets from mat.aima.in. The steps to download call letters have been attached below,
In another move, AIMA has also extended the application deadline for MAT PBT 2021 till December 2, 2021. Candidates should make sure to complete the registration process by 1 pm. AIMA will be releasing the hall tickets for newly registered candidates tomorrow December 3, 2021. Candidates who will get themselves registered today will be able to download their hall tickets after 4 pm.
Candidates should make sure to take printout of admit card so as to carry it to exam hall. In case any candidate fails to carry the same, he/she may not be allowed to take the exam, Along with admit card, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof. Candidates are advised to refer to the admit card for checking their reporting time. AIMA has instructed candidates to report at the exam centre only on the designated batch to ensure social distancing.
For the MBA entrance exam, AIMA has released a set of guidelines for the students. As per the guidelines, candidates should wear masks, use sanitizer and follow social distancing in the exam hall. Candidates will only be allowed to carry a face mask, a transparent bottle of hand sanitizer, ball point pen (black/blue), and drinking water in the exam hall.