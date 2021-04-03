MAT Result 2021 For February Session Declared At Aima.in, Direct Link To Download Here

All India Management Association has declared the MAT result 2021. The result was declared today on the official website of the Management Aptitude Test at mat.aima.in and aima.in. The declared MAT result is for the February session exam. All the candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about their MAT Feb result 2021. The wait for the candidates is finally over as the MAT result 2021 for the February session has been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can now go to the above-mentioned website and check their MAT Feb result 2021. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the MAT result 2021.

MAT FEB result 2021 declared

The MAT result 2021 declared today is in the form of a scorecard for the candidates. The result consists of the percentile score in the entrance exam of the candidate. To download and check their MAT Feb result 2021, one just needs to have their Roll Number & Registration Number with them as mentioned on the MAT Feb 2021 admit card. As the MAT result 2021 has been released, a lot of people have been curious to know about how to download the MAT Feb result 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

Direct link to download MAT February Results 2021

How to download MAT FEB result 2021

Go to the official website of the All India Management Association at aima.in. On the homepage, go to the ‘Testing & Assessments’ tab and click on the MAT section.

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link to the February 2021 result.

On the redirected webpage, enter the login credentials required as mentioned on the MAT FEB 2021 admit card.

Click on submit. Your MAT Feb result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

About Management Aptitude Test, MAT

Management Aptitude Test, MAT is a standard test to facilitate Business Schools in taking admissions for the MBA and allied programs in over 600 B-Schools of India. The test is being administered since 1988 and the govt of India Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. The next PBT is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2021, while the CBT will be held on June 13, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the All India Management Association at aima.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to MAT and its results.

