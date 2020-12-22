Mathematics Day Wishes: Wish All Maths Lovers With These Interesting Quotes

People in India observe National Mathematics Day every year to recognise the contribution of late Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on this birth anniversary. He had inspired everyone with his achievements in the field of Mathematics. Born in 1887, he emerged as the first Indian to become a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge University in 1918. Considering his work, the former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, in his honour, declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day in February 2012 at Madras University. So, we have compiled some of the Happy Mathematics Day wishes to remember Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on the occasion of his birth anniversary:

Happy Mathematics Day wishes to remember Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary

On this mathematics day, I wish you all the very best for your future in the mathematics line. Happy National Mathematics Day!

Remembering #SrinivasaRamanujan, the legendary Indian mathematician, on his birth anniversary. His indelible contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series & continued fractions will always inspire the mathematicians. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/nupV8KdDTe — Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) December 22, 2020

The beauty of mathematics is that the more you know, the less sure you are about it.

I wish that you are blessed with the unmatched capacity to solve all the problems in math and in life. Happy National Mathematics Day.

Let us celebrate National Mathematics Day by keeping aside all the fears for math and embracing this subject with love.

This day in 1887 in Pallipalayam, was born a man of unfathomable genius, who also knew infinity. Ramanujan. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/RgJD2aaihh — ࿗ The Rathore ࿗ (@TheRathore3) December 22, 2020

On the occasion of National Mathematics Day, I wish all your joys multiply and all your sorrows get subtracted from your life….. Best wishes to you

Those who call mathematics stupid are the ones who cannot measure their intelligence.

The pulse of the universe is dependent on mathematics. Happy National Mathematics Day!

Of all the hardest things to conquer on the face of this earth, maths is the one that truly deserves all your attention. Try hard and you will fall in love with it

My tributes to eminent mathematician, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as #NationalMathematicsDay. Shri Ramunajan’s ground-breaking work in the field of mathematics will always remain an inspiration to everyone. pic.twitter.com/LwkQyIC4c9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 22, 2020

Mathematics is the sharpener for the brain. Use it to always stay smart and ahead.

The only thing that you cannot ever ignore is the fact that the world is filled with numbers. Happy Maths day

Our life is just like a sum of mathematics. No matter how tough it seems, in the end, it all simplifies and comes down as solved. Happy National Maths day.

He made sustainable contribution to mathematics he had no formal training in pure mathematics Analysis, number theory, infinity series, and continued fraction



We all are proud to have them as an Indian 🇮🇳#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/zoQAQsl3Cq — Palak Parashar (@PalakParashar5) December 22, 2020

If you hate maths, there is something wrong with you. Try harder and love the subject because it will be your life setter!

Mathematics is the best thing in this world because it is true and logical. Happy National Mathematics Day!

Nothing in this world can be created without knowledge of mathematics. Happy Srinivasa Ramanujan's birthday!

Happy National Maths day to all those teachers who made us learn the subject with all their efforts.

