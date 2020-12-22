Mathematics Day Wishes: Wish All Maths Lovers With These Interesting Quotes

Quick links:
People in India observe National Mathematics Day every year to recognise the contribution of late Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on this birth anniversary. He had inspired everyone with his achievements in the field of Mathematics. Born in 1887, he emerged as the first Indian to become a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge University in 1918. Considering his work, the former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, in his honour, declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day in February 2012 at Madras University. So, we have compiled some of the Happy Mathematics Day wishes to remember Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on the occasion of his birth anniversary:
Remembering #SrinivasaRamanujan, the legendary Indian mathematician, on his birth anniversary. His indelible contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series & continued fractions will always inspire the mathematicians. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/nupV8KdDTe— Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) December 22, 2020
This day in 1887 in Pallipalayam, was born a man of unfathomable genius, who also knew infinity. Ramanujan. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/RgJD2aaihh— ࿗ The Rathore ࿗ (@TheRathore3) December 22, 2020
My tributes to eminent mathematician, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as #NationalMathematicsDay. Shri Ramunajan’s ground-breaking work in the field of mathematics will always remain an inspiration to everyone. pic.twitter.com/LwkQyIC4c9— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 22, 2020
He made sustainable contribution to mathematics he had no formal training in pure mathematics Analysis, number theory, infinity series, and continued fraction— Palak Parashar (@PalakParashar5) December 22, 2020
We all are proud to have them as an Indian 🇮🇳#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/zoQAQsl3Cq
