Amid NEET-JEE Question Mark, BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre To Take Necessary Precautions

BSP Supremo Mayawati on Tuesday requested the Centre and the state governments to ensure that every bit of precaution was maintained during the JEE and NEET exams keeping in mind the health of the students appearing for them amid the Coronavirus pandemic. "Keeping in mind the importance of these exams, following the directions of the Supreme Court, and the students coming from outside to appear or the tests, important arrangements need to be made," said Mayawati.

"At the government's level, every form of precaution is important. Similarly, I would like to tell the lakhs of students appearing for NEET and JEE to put in their best efforts and prepare well for exams. I would like to emphasise that the concerned authorities should take all precautions and ensure that the exams are conducted safely amid pandemic," said the BSP chief.

Row over NEET, JEE exams

NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams have become a major issue as thousands of students and parents are demanding their postponement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Amid the growing clamour for the postponement of NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams, political leaders have also joined the bandwagon and have demanded the government to reconsider its decision.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy have echoed the demands of students. Swamy recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations beyond Diwali.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of JEE (Main) exams which are scheduled for September 1 to September 6, 2020. To date, out of a total of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% of candidates have been given the first choice of their preference and only 120 candidates have requested a change in centre cities allotted to them, stated Centre.

