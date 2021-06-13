Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 1388 Non-executive Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 1388 vacancies for non-executive posts. The online application window opened on June 11. The last date to apply is July 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. Read on to know the details of posts, eligibility criteria and steps to apply for the posts.

MDL Recruitment 2021

A total of 1388 vacancies are available for various trade including AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Store Keeper and others. Candidates who have passed the class 10th/ 12th exam and must have an ITI trade certificate in the relevant skill/ trades. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to know the detailed eligibility criteria. The aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website- mazagondock.in. A direct link to apply online has been provided below.

Pay Scale:

Skilled Gr-I (IDA-V) -- Rs 17000- 64360

Semi-Skilled Gr-I (IDA-II) -- Rs 13200-49910

Age limit: Maximum age limit is 38 years and minimum age limit not less than 18 years as of 01 Jun 2021

Selection Process

The candidates will be called for a “Written Test” based on the information provided by them Online. The Detailed scrutiny of documents of the candidates shortlisted will be done at the time of the Trade Test. b. Based on the performance of the Written Test & Experience marks the candidates would be called for Trade Test. The final merit list would be prepared based on combine marks of the Online Written Test, Experience & Trade Test.

Read the official notification

Click here to apply online