MBOSE 12th Result 2021 To Be Announced Today At 11 Am, Here's How To Check Scorecard

MBOSE 12th result 2021: State Board to announce Meghalaya class 12th results on Friday at 11 am. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check the results.

MBOSE 12th result 2021

MBOSE 12th result 2021: Meghalaya Board of School of Education is all set to declare Meghalaya HSSLC result 2021 on Friday. The results will be declared in the first half at 11 am. The State Board of Education will announce the Meghalaya HSSLC results for three streams. Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream students will be able to check their results once it is declared at 11 am. The results will also be uploaded on the official website mbose.in. Here are the websites to visit and steps to download scorecards.

The official notification reads,  "The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in." 

MBOSE class 12 result 2021: Websites to check

  1. mbose.in
  2. megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya board 12th result 2021 date and time

  • The result is scheduled to be declared on July 30, 2021
  • Result will be announced at 11am

MBOSE Meghalaya board 12th result 2021: How to check scorecard

  • Students should visit the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, go to the result section 
  • Click on the link which reads MBOSE 12th result 2021 or Meghalaya 12th result
  • Enter the required details and click on submit
  • The scorecard will be displayed on the screen, download the same
  • Take a printout for future reference

Students should note that results for the Arts stream will not be announced on July 30. It will be announced later, however, no official dates have been announced for the declaration of arts stream result. It is being predicted that MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2021 will be declared by August 2, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates. 

MBOSE Result 2020

Last year more than 30 thousand students appeared for the exams. The exams took place in the months of March and April. It was held in more than 100 centres across Meghalaya. More than 24 thousand students appeared for Arts stream exams. In 2020 more than 3000 candidates appeared for the science exam and 2203 candidates were there for the commerce stream.

