MBOSE Result 2020: MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th Result To Be Announced On July 9

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the result for class 12th examination online on July 9, 2020, Thursday. So, students who have been waiting for the updates will be able to check the same from the official website of MBOSE, which is www.mbose.in. Here are other details about the MBOSE HSSLC exam results that you must check out right away. Read on:

MBOSE result 2020

According to reports, the Meghalaya Board of School Education or MBOSE has recently announced the date for class 12th results. However, candidates who appeared for the Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate examination this year would have to check them online. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the officials will not display the results in any office of the board. But students can also check them via other third-party sites if the official one does not work or through SMS.

For checking the Meghalaya HSSLC result, candidates can visit the official website. Here are steps for you to find them effortlessly. Check it out:

Students have to visit the official website which is www.mbose.in

On the homepage of the site, they need to click on the results tab.

It will lead them to another page on which candidates have to select their stream on HSSLC tab and enter their registration number before proceeding.

Now, the HSSLC result for the year 2020 will appear on the screen

Students can download their results and take a print out for future reference.

MBOSE result 2020 websites

Although the Meghalaya Board result will appear on the official website, there would be other portals as well. So, students can check on any one of them effortlessly. Here are some sites like http://www.megresults.nic.in/, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.meghalayaonline.in, among others.

Check MBOSE result 2020 via SMS

For students who need to check MBOSE result 2020 through SMS, here are some formats that they need to follow. Check below:

For MBOSE result 2020 (Science stream)

Students need to type MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

For MBOSE result 2020 (Arts stream)

Candidates need to type MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

For MBOSE result 2020 (Commerce stream)

Students need to type MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

Also read: NEET 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Minister Yet To Announce Decision About Postponing NEET 2020

Also read: Maharashtra: Results Of Classes 10 And 12 Board Exams Likely In July

MBOSE news

According to reports, more than 30,600 students appeared for the exams. It took place in March and April in around 103 centres across the state. While 24,867 students appeared for Arts stream exams, 3615 and 2203 candidates were there for science and commerce stream respectively. They were reportedly from 629 affiliated schools and about 1124 unaffiliated institutions.

Also read: CBSE Likely To Inform Supreme Court On Tuesday About Its Decision On Pending Board Exams

Also read: JEE Mains 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Ministry Yet To Announce Decision On The Pending Exam