MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 Date: Mizoram Board To Declare Class 12 Result On June 18

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the HSSLC or Class 12 results on June 18, Friday. The MBSE HSSLC result 2021 will be announced on the official website. The results will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Students will have to visit the MBSE official website- mbse.edu.in to check their results. The results will be published in the afternoon on Friday. Students can also inquire about their MBSE HSSLC result 2021 to the concerned officials through phone calls or messages on WhatsApp by following the steps given below.

How to check Mizoram MBSE Class 12 Result 2021

To check the MBSE HSSLC result via SMS- type "MBSE12>Roll No and send it to 5676750."

To check your MBSE Class 12 result on the website visit - mbse.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Key in your MBSE HSSLC Roll number and submit

Your MBSE class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Mizoram Board Class 12 Result

MBSE class 12 examinations were conducted offline for various streams in April under strict COVID-19 protocols. A total of 11,849 students have registered for the examinations, according to the board controller of examinations Lalrinmawia Ralte. In the year 2020, the pass percentage was 78.52. On June 3, the MBSE had declared the results of the Class- 10 examinations. The pass percentage was 82.43.