MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021: 172 Vacancies On Offer For Engineer, Clerk And Other Posts

MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is offering 172 vacancies for SDE, Jr Engineer, clerk, stenographer, DEO and other posts.

MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released an important advertisement for recruitment against 172 vacancies for various posts under Group A, B and C. The posts include sub-divisional engineers (SDE), junior engineers, fireman, clerk, stenographers, patwari, data entry operators and many others. The online application process will begin on April 8. As per a short notification released by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the lastt date to apply for the post is May 3. However, the last date for application fee submission is May 5. Read on to know more details of posts, number of vacancies and pay scale.

MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

Name of the Post Group  Posts  Pay Scale
Station fire officer  Group B  1 post  Rs 10300-34800 + 4200 Grade Pay
Fireman  Group C  81  Rs 5910-20200 + 2400 Grade Pay
Driver Group C  04  Rs 5910-20200 + 2400 Grade Pay
SDE (civil) Group A  01   Rs 15600-39100 + 5400 Grade Pay
SDE (Hort.)  Group A  02  Rs 15600-39100 + 5400 Grade Pay
Accountant  Group B  02  Rs 10300-34800 + 4400 Grade Pay
Sub-Inspector (Enf.) Group B 06  Rs 10300- 34800 + 4400 Grade Pay
Jr. Engineer (Civil)  Group B  04  Rs 10300- 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay
Jr. Engineer(Horticulture)  Group B  02

Rs 10300- 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay

Jr. Engineer (Public Health) Group B  05

Rs 10300 - 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay

Jr.Engineer(Electricial)  Group B 02

 Rs 10300 - 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay

Draftsman  Group B  06 Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3800 Grade Pay
Clerk  Group C  41 Rs 10300 - 34800 +3200 Grade Pay 
Steno - Typist Group C 05 Rs 10300- 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
Data Entry Operator  Group C  02

Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay

Patwari  Group C  01

Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
Horticulture Supervisor Group C  02 Rs 5910 - 20200 + 2400 Grade Pay
Jr. Draftsman  Group C  03

Rs 10300+ 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
Computer Programmer  Group B  01  Rs 10300+ 34800 + 4200 Grade Pay
Law Officer  Group B  01

Rs 10300+ 34800 + 4200 Grade Pay

Detailed recruitment notification will be released soon. The detailed advertisement will contain the eligibility criteria, seelction procedure and exam pattern etc. Candidates must visit the official website http://mcchandigarh.gov.in/.

