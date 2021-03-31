MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021: 172 Vacancies On Offer For Engineer, Clerk And Other Posts

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released an important advertisement for recruitment against 172 vacancies for various posts under Group A, B and C. The posts include sub-divisional engineers (SDE), junior engineers, fireman, clerk, stenographers, patwari, data entry operators and many others. The online application process will begin on April 8. As per a short notification released by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the lastt date to apply for the post is May 3. However, the last date for application fee submission is May 5. Read on to know more details of posts, number of vacancies and pay scale.

MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

Detailed recruitment notification will be released soon. The detailed advertisement will contain the eligibility criteria, seelction procedure and exam pattern etc. Candidates must visit the official website http://mcchandigarh.gov.in/.