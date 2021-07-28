Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2021 Date & Time: Results To Be Announced On July 30 At 11 Am

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE has announced the class 12th result date. Along with the date, timing has also been announced by MBOSE. As per the notification released recently, the 12th Result will be announced on July 30 at 11 am. Students waiting for their class 12th state board results will be able to check them on the Board official website which is mbose.in.

MBOSE 12th result 2021 date and time

Result will be announced on July 30, 2021

Meghalaya class 12 results 2021 will be announced at 11 am

The results will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. It will be uploaded on mbose.in. The official notification reads, "The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in." In the official notice, MBOSE mentioned that results can be checked on megresults.nic.in. Students who are waiting for their class 12th Result are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.

Meghalaya class 12 results 2021: How to check

Students have to visit the official website which is www.mbose.in

On the official website's homepage, click on the results tab.

Candidates will be redirected to a tab where they will have to select their stream on HSSLC tab

Enter the registration number and click on proceed

HSSLC result for the year 2021 will appear on the screen

Students can download their results and take a print out for future reference.

MBOSE Result 2020

Last year more than 30 thousand students appeared for the exams. The exams took place in the months of March and April. It was held in more than 100 centres across Meghalaya. More than 24 thousand students appeared for Arts stream exams. In 2020 more than 3000 candidates appeared for the science exam and 2203 candidates were there for commerce stream.