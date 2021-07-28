Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2021 Date & Time: Results To Be Announced On July 30 At 11 Am

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE has announced the class 12th result date. Along with the date, timing has also been announced by MBOSE. As per the notification released recently, the 12th Result will be announced on July 30 at 11 am. Students waiting for their class 12th state board results will be able to check them on the Board official website which is mbose.in.
The results will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. It will be uploaded on mbose.in. The official notification reads, "The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in." In the official notice, MBOSE mentioned that results can be checked on megresults.nic.in. Students who are waiting for their class 12th Result are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.
Last year more than 30 thousand students appeared for the exams. The exams took place in the months of March and April. It was held in more than 100 centres across Meghalaya. More than 24 thousand students appeared for Arts stream exams. In 2020 more than 3000 candidates appeared for the science exam and 2203 candidates were there for commerce stream.