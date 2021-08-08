Meghalaya Govt Moots Reopening Of Schools, Colleges After Mid-August Amid COVID

Educational institutions in Meghalaya may reopen after mid-August amid the COVID-19 pandemic. State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that there is a need to resume classroom teachings, especially in higher educational institutions as online classes at homes are not accessible by everyone. However, the final date for the reopening of schools has not been announced yet.



Meghalaya to increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

The government is considering vaccination doses for reopening the schools. The Meghalaya Education Minister told reporters that about 50 per cent of students who are eligible for vaccination have already taken their vaccines, giving confidence to the Meghalaya government to consider re-opening educational institutions. The state government is also planning to increase the pace of vaccination drives. The Education Minister stressed that students' safety will always be prioritised.

Education Minister Rymbui said, "When everything has already started, and even the markets are opening, then why not the schools? This is my personal opinion, but (the decision) will have to be collectively taken with the Health Department."

Meghalaya Education Minister on vaccine benefits

Speaking about the need and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, the Meghalaya Education Minister said, "In order to provide a safe and secure environment for students, everyone should go and get themselves vaccinated. I am very happy that every day about 10,000 people in the state are getting vaccinated." He further appealed to all parents across the state to get themselves vaccinated. He added that the increase in vaccination will make society more resilient towards COVID-19.

It is to mention that schools and colleges in Meghalaya were first closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. The educational institutions were reopened in early 2021. However, the state government decided to close them again after surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave.

