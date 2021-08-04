Meghalaya MBOSE 10th 12th Results 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Date And Time

Meghalaya MBOSE 10th 12th results 2021 dates have been announced on Wednesday. The MBOSE SSLC result 2021 and MBOSE HSLC result 2021 will be announced on Thursday, August 5. As soon as results will be declared, students will be able to download the same from the official website, megresults.nic.in. More than 60,000 students had registered themselves for HSSLC and SSLC examinations this year.

Meghalaya Board Result: Date and Time

Both the results will be declared by Meghalaya Board on August 5, 2021

MBOSE HSSLC arts result 2021 will be announced in the first half at 10 a.m.

MBOSE SSLC results will be declared in the first half at 11 am

Websites to check

megresults.nic.in mbose.in

How to check Meghalaya board 10th result 2021

The candidate should visit the official website, that is megresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which will read, 'Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2021'

Candidates should make sure to find the link only after results are declared

They will be redirected to a page

Fill in the required details and click on the submit button

The 10th board results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download it and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Meghalaya board 12th result 2021

The candidate should visit the official website, that is megresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which will read, 'Meghalaya SSLC Result 2021'

Candidates should make sure to find the link only after results are declared

They will be redirected to a page

Fill in the required details and click on the submit button

The 12th board results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download it and take a printout for future reference.

MBOSE Result 2021: How to get mark sheet

Registered students will be able to check their results by clicking on the result link which will be activated only after the declaration of results. The link will be activated on the official website megresults.nic.in. Unlike every year, this year results will not be displayed at MBOSE office to avoid crowds. Students are hereby informed that they will have to reach out to their respective schools for getting mark sheets. Board will not send mark sheets to students directly as it has to go through schools.