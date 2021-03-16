Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2021 Released; See How To Download Admit Card For PET

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official Meghalaya Police website. Candidates can access the official website at megpolice.gov.in.The Meghalaya Police PET exam that is the Physical efficiency test is scheduled from April 5 to June 2, 2021, at Mawiong Shillong for 1st MLP Batallion and from April 19 to June 4 at Goeragre Tura for 2nd MLP Batallion. The posts for which the Meghalaya Police PET exam is being held falls under AB/UB group and Follower group. Read on to know how to download the Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2021.

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.

Go to the "Recruitment" tab from the homepage of the website.

Click on the link stating "Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test of AB/ UB Group and the Followers Group in Meghalaya Police dated 15/3/2021"

Next, click on the link stating "Online Admit Cards for Physical Efficiency Test of the eligible candidates".

Candidates then have to add their credentials like candidate reference number and date of birth.

When the candidate is logged in to the official website, the candidate can then download their Meghalaya Police Admit Card.

Note: The candidates must fix their passport size photograph on their Meghalaya Police PET/PMT Admit Card with their Signature. They need to bring this admit card while they appear for their physical test depending on the dates of their exams, that is, April 5 to June 2, 2021, at Mawiong Shillong for 1st MLP Batallion and April 19 to June 4 at Goeragre Tura for 2nd MLP Batallion.

The image below indicates the login page to download the admit card.

Image credits: Meghalaya police exam portal

Meghalaya Police Physical exam 2021

This year, over 1.3 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the Meghalaya Police Physical Exam, out of which 83896 candidates will appear at Shilling Centre and 50896 candidates will appear at Pettura Centre. Candidates who qualify for the PET exam will be called for the written test which would be followed by an interview round. Take a look at the list of eligible candidates slated to appear at both centres.

Meghalaya Police Candidates List For Mawiong, Shillong - Click here

Meghalaya Police Candidates List For Goeragre Tura - Click here

Meghalaya Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1050 vacancies. The test is for posts like UB Sub-Inspector, Unarmed Branch Constable, Fireman, Driver, MPRO Operator Constable, Armed Branch Constable, Driver Constable, Signal Operator, Commando Constable and Follower, under the Meghalaya Police.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.