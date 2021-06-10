Meghalaya TET 2021 Application Process Date Postponed; Check Details Here

The application procedure for Meghalaya TET 2021 has been postponed by the Directorate of Educational Research and Training in Meghalaya. The MTET registration procedure was supposed to start on June 10, 2021, however it has been postponed. On the official site of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya, candidates may see the official notification of delay at megeducation.gov.in.

The official notice reads:

This is to inform all concerned that the online application for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2021 scheduled to be started w.e.f 10.6.2021 is hereby postponed. The new dates for online application will be intimated later.

The test will take place in the state on August 28, 2021. Meghalaya TET 2021 for Paper I and Paper II is part of the selection process. The MTET test will be held in an offline format and will last two hours and thirty minutes. The test will be conducted in English.

The tentative date for the Examination is 28th August 2021. Further, candidates applying for the test will have to visit the above website for their online application which will be opened at 10:00 am from 10/06/2021 and will be closed at 5:00 pm on 10/07/2021. Candidates who intend to sit for the test are instructed to check all details pertaining to the test from the education website-www.megeducation.gov.in

The Directorate of Educational Research & Training, Shillong, administers the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test at the state level. The Meghalaya TET test is used to assess if teachers from Class 1 to 8 are eligible to teach in Meghalaya's government institutions. Candidates can visit the official website of Meghalaya's Directorate of Educational Research and Training for additional information.

Candidates can check the Meghalaya education board's website for TET test syllabus and other TET 2021 test updates on a regular basis. Interested candidates should maintain their papers and documents in order so that they do not encounter any issues while applying online. Candidates should also preserve a copy of the application receipt they would obtain while applying online for the Meghalaya TET 2021. Keep checking back for more information about the Meghalaya TET test and other government examinations.

