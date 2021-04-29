Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification Released, Check Exam Date Amd Full Dates Here

The Meghalaya education department has released a notification announcing the dates of the Teacher Eligibility Test. Interested candidates can apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) online on the Meghalaya education department website. Read on to know more details about Meghalaya TET 2021.

Meghalaya TET 2021 Announced

Meghalaya education department has released a notification that states that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be held on August 28, 2021. The exam will be held for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8. Registration for the Teacher Eligibility Test will begin on June 10 and the last date to apply is set for July 10. As per the notification, the tentative date set for the exam is April August 28, 2021. The eligibility criteria for interested candidates wasn't mentioned in the notification. Here is the direct link to the Meghalaya TET 2021 notification - Direct Link. You can read the official quote from the TET exam notification down below.

Applications are invited for candidates who are citizens of India and who are permanent residents of Meghalaya, desirous of applying for appointment as Elementary School Teachers (Classes 1 to 8) and for teachers appointed to teach Classes 1 to 8 after the NCTE notification dated 23/10/2010 for applying the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021. Candidates who intend to sit for the test are instructed to check all details pertaining to the test from the education website- www.megeducation.gov.in The tentative date for the Examination is 28th August 2021. Further, candidates applying for the test will have to visit the above website for their online application which will be opened at 10:00 am from 10/06/2021 and will be closed at 5:00 pm on 10/07/2021.

Candidates are advised to regularly visits the Meghalaya education board website for the TET exam syllabus and other TET 2021 exam updates. Interested candidates are advised to keep their paperwork and records in order so they will not run into problems at the time of applying online. Candidates should also make sure to save a copy of the application receipt which they will receive when applying for Meghalaya TET 2021 online. Stay tuned for more updates on the Meghalaya TET exam and other government exams.

Image Source: Unsplash