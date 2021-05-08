MES Recruitment 2021: Application Window For 502 Draughtsman & Supervisor Posts Reopened

MES Recruitment 2021: Military Engineering Services has reopened the application window for recruitment against 502 vacancies for the posts of draughtsman and supervisor. Earlier, the last date to apply was April 12. Now, the application window will close on May 17.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- mes.gov.in. The MES recruitment notification states that the candidate must be aged between 18-30 years at the time of recruitment to this post. Candidates who will be appointed will be under the pay scale will be between Rs 35400-112400.

MES Recruitment 2021: Eligibility for Draughtsman

As per the MES Recruitment, the candidate must have passed three years Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized institution. One year experience in working Auto Cad, operation of Xerox or printing/lamination machine is the desired qualification but not needed.

MES Recruitment 2021: Eligibility for Supervisor

The candidate must have a master's degree in economics or commerce. Master in Statistics/Business Studies or Public Administration is also acceptable as long as it is from a recognized university. They must also have one year of experience in handling stores and keeping accounts. Experience in a public sector undertaking is preferable.

OR

Candidates with a Bachelors's degree in economics or Commerce or statistic or business administration or public administration can also apply. A diploma in Materials management or warehousing management or purchasing is also acceptable. Two years of experience in handling stores and keeping accounts is preferred.