MH CET Law Eligibility Criteria 2021; Important Requirements Candidates Need To Know

The MH CET Law exam, which stands for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (for Law) is an entrance exam held in the state of Maharashtra for admission into Law colleges. The exam is conducted for admission into the 3 year LLB and 5 year LLB courses offered by colleges across the state. Candidates who are appearing for the exam should be aware of the eligibility criteria for these exams. Candidates who do not fit the eligibility, will not be able to sit for the exam. Read on to know the MH CET Law eligibility criteria 2021.

MH CET Law Eligibility Criteria 2021

Students who wish to appear for the exam should be aware of the MH CET law syllabus and criteria. The MH CET Law exam will be conducted online this year and will contain 150 objective type question. The exam will contain questions from subjects such as legal aptitude, general knowledge, language and other subjects. Here are the MH CET Law eligibility criteria.

Basic Academic Qualification

Class 12th or any equivalent from a recognised board or institute.

Minimum marks required in qualifying exam

General, EWS or Orphan candidates - 45%

SC and ST of Maharashtra - 40%

of Maharashtra - 42%

Age limit - No age limit

MH CET Law 3-year LLB Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed graduation with a minimum of 45% marks from a recognized university. SC and ST category candidates domiciled in Maharashtra must score at least 40% marks in the qualifying exam.

VJNT, SBC and OBC category candidates of Maharashtra must score at least 42% marks in the qualifying examination.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying exam are also eligible to appear in the MH CET law entrance examination for 3-year LLB admissions.

MH CET Law 2021 for 5-year LLB Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the 5-year LLB admission test of MH CET law should have passed Class 12th from a recognized board or institution.

The candidates must score at least 45% marks in the qualifying examination. SC and ST category candidates must score at least 40% marks. Whereas the VJNT, SBC and OBC category candidates must score a minimum of 42% marks in the qualifying exam.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying exam are also eligible for appearing in the state-level law entrance examination.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to regularly check the MH CET website for any updates. Candidates should be well prepared and know the syllabus MH CET Law syllabus thoroughly before appearing for the exam. Stay tuned for more updates on education news.

