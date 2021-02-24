MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 Is Out Now; Candidates Can Submit Objection Till February 28

The IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam that was conducted recently on February 18, 19 and 20, have already released the answer key of the Tier-1 exam. The answer key was released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for filling 2000 vacancies. ACIO stands for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive, the posts need to be filled under the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates can visit the official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in to check the answer key. Candidates are given a period of four days from today (February 24, 2021), to submit their objections regarding the answer key. The last date for raising objections is on February 28, 2021. Read on to know more about MHA IB ACIO Answer key 2021.

MHA IB ACIO Answer key 2021

Candidates need to have their User ID and passwords to login to the MHA IB ACIO website and check the answer key.

After the candidate is logged in, click on the "Answer Key" tab.

The Answer Key PDF will then be displayed on your screen.

Download the Answer Key and check it with your answer key sheet, to estimate your result, and even raise objections if some answers appear wrong.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key for IB ACIO Grade-II / Executive 2021 Tier-1 exam, click Here.

Image credits: MHA IB website

MHA IB ACIO answer key: How to raise objections?

Those candidates who have already checked their answer keys should note that they can submit the objections in the answer key against the specific question number, via the official portal. Candidates need to click here and submit their objections through online mode only. No objections would be addressed if sent through any other mode or channel except via the official link. The last date for raising objections for the answers is till February 28, 2021. Click on the "+ button" in the tab stating "Objections" to raise objections against a specific question and their answer key. After considering the requests by the candidates, the board will then release the final answer key on the official MHA IB website.

