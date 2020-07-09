MHRD Converted Challenges Into Opportunities: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that his ministry converted the challenges into opportunities amid COVID-19 pandemic scare. The Minister made the statement while addressing a programme organised by ASSOCHAM on "Changing the threat of COVID-19 as a new model of education." While addressing the programme, he highlighted the various steps taken by the incumbent government at the Centre to bolster the education system amid the pandemic threat looming over the country. Pokhriyal asserted that the HRD ministry "changed the threat of COVID-19 into a new model of education."

He remarked, "All decisions by the Ministry were taken after considering the constantly changing circumstances. Future of students and their safety were kept in mind at the time of taking every decisions. Under the guidance of Prime Minister and the finance minister, we started initiatives like PM e-Vidya, One Nation-One Channel to expand the reach of education to all sections in this crisis period."

"We also stressed upon digital education and topics like Artificial Intelligence, nanotechnology, vocational training following the closure of educational institutions amid pandemic. These initiatives will help in the overall development of students," he added. The responsibility of my Ministry is as much as that of higher education institutions to help the nation combat the ongoing crisis.

'Education sector is fully open for investment'

"I feel elated to share that institutions like IITs, NlTs, and IIMs in these unprecedented times, with help of their commendable research, have discharged this responsibility very well," he said. He further called upon for investment in education sector saying, "The education sector is fully open for investment. The corporates should act on the opportunity present before them and invest to strengthen the education system of the country."

The Union Minister also spoke on Prime Minister's vision of Digital India and his bid to be more 'vocal for local'. Talking about Digital India, he also highlighted the massive leap the HRD ministry has taken during this pandemic, wherein it shifted the entire educational platform (school and higher education) online so as to make sure that future of the students is not compromised.

