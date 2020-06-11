NIRF Ranking 2020 List: IIM Ahmedabad Tops The NIRF MBA Ranking 2020. See Full List Here

NIRF ranking 2020 was released today on its official website. According to the NIRF ranking 2020, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has secured the top spot in NIRF MBA ranking 2020. Last year the college was placed on the second spot. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has secured the top spot in the NIRF ranking 2020 list of best management colleges in India. The NIRF ranking 2020 was released by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is on the second spot of NIRF MBA ranking 2020 and it is followed by Indian Institute of Management Calcutta on the third. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has swapped its last year’s position with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. IIM Bangalore was on top of the NIRF rankings last year with IIM Ahmedabad on second in MHRD NIRF ranking of 2019.

NIRF Ranking 2020

The National Institutional Ranking Framework releases the NIRF management colleges ranking and ranking of other lists in around April. This year the NIRF ranking 2020 was delayed by around two months because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in India. The NIRF ranking 2020 was released in a virtual ceremony today on June 11, 2020. This is the first time when the National Institutional Ranking Framework is released through the official twitter account of HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Here are the top 10 management colleges in India according to NIRF MBA ranking 2020.

NIRF Management colleges ranking according to NIRF ranking 2020

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Indian Institute of Management Indore Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Management Development Institute

The National Institutional Ranking Framework’s NIRF rankings for colleges in India started in the year 2016. Since then the rankings are announced every year by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister. There are a total of 10 categories under which the ranking is announced every year. The categories are, overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental and law.

How to check the NIRF MBA ranking 2020

Go to the official website of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), nirfindia.org.

Click on the link “India Rankings 2020: Result” on the homepage

Click on the management section of NIRF Ranking 2020 to see NIRF management colleges ranking

NIRF ranking 2020: See the full list of NIRF MBA ranking 2020 HERE