MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Released On Mahacet.org; Here's How To Download It

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit card 2020 has been released. The MHT CET 2020 admit card has been released for additional exam and is now available for download on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for the exam can now head to the official website mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in and download the CET Admit Card 2020. Read on to know more.

MHT CET 2020 Admit Card

How to download the MHT CET Additional exam admit card?

Candidates must first visit the official website mahacet.org.

On the website, they will be able to find an activated link for MHT CET 2020 Admit card.

Once the candidate clicks on the link, he/she will be asked to enter their login ID, password

The candidates need to choose the subject - PCM/PCB from the options

Once they click on Submit, the CET Admit card 2020 will be loaded on the screen.

Candidates are advised to not only download but also keep a print of the admit card for future reference.

MHT CET Exam date

The MHT CET 2020 additional exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2020. The results for the entrance exam will be released only after the special exam is conducted. Hence the MHT CET result date has not been announced yet. Candidates must note that according to the official website, everyone who could not appear for the November 3 examination due to power cut and then again due to heavy rains can now appear for the additional examination.

Also, note that this additional MHT CET special exams will be held for the PCB (Physics-Chemistry-Biology) and PCM (Physics-Chemistry-Maths) group of students. It will be held online as a computer-based test. The State Common Entrance Cell will conduct the MHT CET 2020 special exams for PCB group in the morning shift between 9 am and 12 noon. Students of PCM group will be taking the MHT CET additional exams in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the MHT CET admit card 2020 very carefully and contact the authorities in case of any queries. Also, it is important that all candidates who will appear in MHT CET exam 2020 must carry their MHT CET 2020 hall ticket to the exam centre. On its official website, the CET cell also stated that candidates need to wear a mask and maintain the social distancing rules at the exam centre.