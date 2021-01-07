MHT CET 2020: Final Merit List For BE, B.Tech, B. Pharma, Pharma D. Is Out Now

MHT CET, that is Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell, has recently released the final list for the CAP round 1 for B.Tech and B. Pharma courses. CAP refers to the Centralised Admission Process. The final merit list can be checked from the official website at mahacet.org. The final merit list is for those candidates who had given the MHT CET 2020 exam and had registered for its counselling process. Candidates have the option to choose their colleges from between January 7 to January 9. The provisional allotment result for Round 1 counselling would then be displayed on January 13, depending on how many students confirm the college of their choice. The candidates can participate in CAP 2 if they don't get the colleges of their choice in the first allotment list. Read on to know more about MHT CET 2020 merit list that was released today at the official website.

How to check MHT CET Btech merit list?

Visit the official website at mahacet.org.

Choose BE/B.Tech or B.Pharmacy/ Pharm D under the Under Graduate Course section

Click here for Final Merit List of B.Pharma.

Click here for Final Merit List for B.Tech courses

MHT CET final list would be displayed in the PDF format in a new tab.

Students can then search for their names & other details from the PDFs.

MHT CET 2020 exam was conducted in two phases. The first exam was held from October 1-20. An additional session exam was held on November 7 for the candidates who could not appear for the exam that was conducted in October due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, COVID symptoms or other reasons. The MHT-CET answer key, candidates’ response sheets and question paper were released on November 10 and candidates were allowed to submit representations against the keys till November 12. MHT CET or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for admissions to first-year Engineering and Technology programmes (BE/BTech) and Pharmacy programmes (BPharma/PharmaD) in the state. Till 2018, the exam used to be conducted by DTE Maharashtra. A while ago, the provisional merit list was released by the MHT CET on January 2, 2020.

