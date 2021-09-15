MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Released For PCM Group, See Direct Link To Download

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has on Wednesday, September 15 released the admit cards for the PCM group. Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2021 for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths subjects can download their hall tickets now. They must visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to download their MHT CET 2021 admit card online.

As per the official schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct the MHT CET for engineering between September 21 and October 1. Candidates must download their hall tickets by entering their application numbers and date of birth. They must take a printout of the admit card and bring it along at the exam centre. Candidates can follow the steps to download the MHT CET 2021 admit card or simply click on the direct link given below to download their hall tickets.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Visit the official website of MHT CET Cell-cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET admit card 2021 link flshing on the homepage to download the hall ticket

Key in your Application Number and Password to login and submit

Your MHT CET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the details and download the admit card

Take its printout.

MHT CET hall ticket 2021 will contain the candidates' details including exam date and time, exam centre address, personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates are advised to read the instructions and follow the guidelines carefully. In case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry MHT CET 2021 admit card to the exam centre, failing to which, they will not be allowed to appear in MHT CET 2021.