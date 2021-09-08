MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Released On Sept 8; Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

MHT CET 2021 Admit Card: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021 hall tickets. The admit card has been released on September 8, 2021. The admit cards which have been released are for MAH MCA, BEd, BA, BSc, March and MHMCET. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their admit card from the official website of test cell which is cetcell.mahacet.org.

In order to download admit card quickly, candidates should be ready with the application number and date of birth. The MHT CET hall ticket 2021 for the engineering courses has not been released yet. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below to check the hall tickets. The direct links have also been attached below.

MHT CET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to MAH-M.P.Ed.CET 2021 admit card

Here is the direct link to MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021 hall ticket

Here is the direct link to MAH-MCA CET-2021 hall ticket

Here is the direct link to check MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 hall ticket

The direct link to check MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 hall ticket is attached here

As per the recent official notice, MHT CET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from September 15, 2021 to October 10, 2021 across the state. The entrance exam for the engineering stream will be held from September 20, 2021 to October 1, 2021.

MHT CET 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admit Card Links’ section.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will be asked to enter the application number and date of birth.

Post logging in, candidates will be able to see their card on the screen.

Candidates should cross check the details and download their MHT CET 2021 hall ticket.

The candidate should also take a printout for any future reference.

Candidates should remember that hall ticket is one of the mandatory document which is required to appear for the examination. Candidates in any case will not be allowed to enter the exam venue if they do not carry their admit card along with copy of ID proof. Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct exam with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.