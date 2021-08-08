Last Updated:

MHT CET 2021: Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

MHT CET 2021 hall tickets are expected to be announced anytime soon. Candidates waiting for admit cards are advised to keep a tab on the official website.

Ruchika Kumari
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 hall tickets will be released soon. The MHT CET scheduled to take place in September will be conducted in two phases - September 4-10 and September 14-20. The admit cards, which will have details of the examination centre, reporting time, day and date of the examination, will be available on the official website https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

MHT CET 2021: Important dates 

The last day to register for MHT CET was July 15. The exam will be held  for admitting students to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and other professional courses. CETs for candidates applying for management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses will be held from August 26 onwards. State Minister of Higher Education, Uday Samant, said that CETs for LLB courses are scheduled to start from September 16, 2021. However, the dates may change depending on the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Maharashtra government has decided to increase the number of centres where CETs will be conducted, informed the Minister.

As per the State Education Ministry, the MHT CET exams for students aspiring for science, commerce, and arts will not be held this year. However, the MHT CET cell will continue with exams for vocational training courses, management courses, and law courses. Additionally, the CET for pedagogy, physical pedagogy and integrated pedagogy will also start from August 26. Moreover, the state government will take a decision in the next  few days on reopening colleges after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.
 

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Registered candidates should visit mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
  • On the download section, click on the admit card link (Candidates are hereby informed that admit card link will be activated only when the admit cards will be released and uploaded)
  • Candidates will have to log in with application number and password, or other details asked
  • Hall tickets will be displayed on the screen, download the same and take a printout.
  • Candidates are also informed that they will have to carry the admit card to the exam venue. They are required to read instructions carefully so as to confirm if any other document needs to be carried. 

