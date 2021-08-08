MHT CET 2021: Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 hall tickets will be released soon. The MHT CET scheduled to take place in September will be conducted in two phases - September 4-10 and September 14-20. The admit cards, which will have details of the examination centre, reporting time, day and date of the examination, will be available on the official website https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

MHT CET 2021: Important dates

The last day to register for MHT CET was July 15. The exam will be held for admitting students to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and other professional courses. CETs for candidates applying for management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses will be held from August 26 onwards. State Minister of Higher Education, Uday Samant, said that CETs for LLB courses are scheduled to start from September 16, 2021. However, the dates may change depending on the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Maharashtra government has decided to increase the number of centres where CETs will be conducted, informed the Minister.

As per the State Education Ministry, the MHT CET exams for students aspiring for science, commerce, and arts will not be held this year. However, the MHT CET cell will continue with exams for vocational training courses, management courses, and law courses. Additionally, the CET for pedagogy, physical pedagogy and integrated pedagogy will also start from August 26. Moreover, the state government will take a decision in the next few days on reopening colleges after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.



MHT CET Admit Card 2021: How to download