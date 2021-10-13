MHT CET 2021 Answer Key: Here's How To Raise Objections Online

MHT CET 2021 answer key: The answer keys for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Students who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by visiting the official website of mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The answer key can be accessed through the official website using the entrance test roll number and DOB. Candidates can also check MHT CET question papers and response sheets on the official website. Students must note that raising objections will cost a fee of Rs 1000 per question. The exam conducting body will not tell the students whether the objections raised by them are valid or not, but any valid objection will be considered and the changes will be reflected in the final answer keys.

MHT CET Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections

STEP 1: To Challenge MHT CET Answer Key, visit the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org .

. STEP 2: Now on the homepage, under the important link section, click on the link that reads' Click here for Answer keys'.

STEP 3: You'll be taken to a new login page.

STEP 4: Enter your birth date and roll number.

STEP 5: Click on the 'Login' button

STEP 6: File an objection by completing the form

STEP 7: Lastly, pay the objection fees and submit the form.

Maharashtra CET 2021 Results

According to the state cell, the Maharashtra CET 2021 result will be announced by October 28, 2021. The results for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) groups will be available on the main website of mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image Shutterstock