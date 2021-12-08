Last Updated:

MHT CET 2021: Deadline To Submit Caste Verification Certificate Extended, Check New Dates

MHT CET 2021: The test cell has extended the deadline to submit caste verification certificate. Vacant seats for round 2 counselling will also be released today

MHT CET 2021

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the deadline for candidates to submit original certificates of caste verification till December 21, 2021. The counselling is being conducted for the MHT CET 2021 admission process which was started on November 2, 2021. In another move, the test cell is expected to release the provisional list of vacant seats against round 2 counselling on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Minister of Higher & Technical Education Uday Samant tweeted, “The government has approved to extend the deadline for submission of original certificates of caste verification required for the centralized admission process for the academic year 2021-22 under the technical education department in the CET examination room till the last date of admission in the second round of the centralized process.”

MHT CET document verification: Official notice

The official notice released by the State Common Entrance Cell reads, “The SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC and EWS Candidates who submitted receipt of Caste/Tribe Validity Certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate, EWS Certificate during physical document verification or the E- document verification and confirmation period should scan and submit Caste/ Tribe Validity Certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate, EWS Certificate in online mode and submit original certificate at Allotted institute on or before 21/12/2021 up to 05.00 p.m. otherwise such admission get automatically cancelled and candidate shall be considered as Open category candidate for next institutional vacancy round provided candidate full fill eligibility criteria for open category.”

Important Dates

  • Vacant seats for round 2 counselling will be out on December 8, 2021
  • The deadline to accept the offered seat as per allotment of CAP Round 1 is December 10, 2021
  • The MHT CET 2021 round 2 counselling would begin on December 12, 2021
  • Affiliated institutes have been asked to upload details of the admitted candidates on December 24, 2021
  • The MHT CET 2021 round 2 counselling will conclude on December 30, 2021

MHT CET: Official websites to check details

  1. cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. fe2021.mahacet.org
