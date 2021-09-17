MHT CET 2021 Exam: Date Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced Test; Check Details Here

MHT CET 2021 Exams: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the Maharashtra CET stands postponed. The Test cell has also announced the revised Maharashtra CET 2021 date. Earlier, it was announced that the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. As per the revised schedule, the MHT CET 2021 date has been postponed to October 8, 2021. This decision has been taken keeping the JEE Advanced exam in mind. Since both the exam dates were clashing, the Maha CET exams 2021 will now be held on October 8, 2021. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website and candidates can check the same at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maha CET Exams 2021: Official Notice

Official notice uploaded on website reads, "Due to JEE Advanced Examination to be held on 3/10/2021 and the request received from IIT, Bombay regarding non availability of Centers for conducting JEE Advanced Examination The following CETS which were Scheduled on Sunday 3/10/2021 are being rescheduled on Friday 8" October 2021."

Here is the direct link to the official notification about Maha CET Exams 2021

Maha CET Exams 2021: Revised Schedule