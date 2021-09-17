Last Updated:

MHT CET 2021 Exam: Date Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced Test; Check Details Here

MHT CET 2021 Exams will now be conducted on October 8, 2021. However, one test will be conducted on October 9, 2021. Candidates can check the details below.

MHT CET 2021 Exams: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the Maharashtra CET stands postponed. The Test cell has also announced the revised Maharashtra CET 2021 date. Earlier, it was announced that the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. As per the revised schedule, the MHT CET 2021 date has been postponed to October 8, 2021. This decision has been taken keeping the JEE Advanced exam in mind. Since both the exam dates were clashing, the Maha CET exams 2021 will now be held on October 8, 2021. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website and candidates can check the same at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maha CET Exams 2021: Official Notice

Official notice uploaded on website reads, "Due to JEE Advanced Examination to be held on 3/10/2021 and the request received from IIT, Bombay regarding non availability of Centers  for conducting JEE Advanced Examination  The following CETS  which were Scheduled on  Sunday 3/10/2021  are being rescheduled on Friday 8" October 2021."

Here is the direct link to the official notification about Maha CET Exams 2021

Maha CET Exams 2021: Revised Schedule 

  • Bachelor of Hotel Management & CateringTechnology/ B. Planning Masters of Education entrance test will be conducted on October 8, 2021
  • Masters of Education entrance test will be held on October 8, 2021
  • Bachelors of Education and Masters of Education (three-year integrated course) will be conducted on October 8, 2021
  • Bachelor of Law (five-year integrated course) will be conducted on October 8, 2021
  • The entrance test for Bachelors of Physical Education will be conducted on October 9,10,11 and 12, 2021.
  • The dates of the rest of the examination remain unchanged. However, candidates should visit the official website from time to time for more updates. 
