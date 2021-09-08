MHT CET 2021 Exam Dates Released: Check UG And PG Courses CET Exam Dates

The Government of Maharashtra has released the whole set of schedules for the Common Entrance Examination of the state of this academic year on September 7. The official website “cetcell.mahacet.org” has published the subject-by-subject timetable for the entrance examination. Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will be conducted from September 15, 2021 to October 10, 2021. The State CET will organise common entrance tests on several undergraduate degree and postgraduate degree programs.

The higher education minister of Maharashtra has announced the examination dates for the entrance exams on Tuesday. On his Twitter account, he shared the list of entrance exams. According to the timetable, the MHT-CET 2021 test will be held from September 20 to October 1 for enrollment to various BTech and Bpharma degrees.

#माहितीसाठी

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता राज्य सीईटी कक्षातर्फे उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभाागांतर्गत विविध पदवी व पदव्युत्तर पदवी अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा दिनांक १५ सप्टेंबर, २०२१ ते दिनांक १० ऑक्टोबर, २०२१ या कालावधीत घेण्यात येणार आहेत. pic.twitter.com/iGEnnFNLcT — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 7, 2021

MHT CET 2021 Exam dates

According to the new schedule uploaded on Twitter, the MHT CET assessment for some courses, such as Bachelors in Law for 5 years and Bachelors in Hotel Management, will be conducted on October 3. Whereas the Bachelors in Law for 3-year examination will be held on October 4 and 5. The Masters in Business Administration admissions test will be taken on September 16, 17, and 18.

Bachelor of Engineering and technology as well as Bachelor in Pharmacy and test on other engineering courses will be held from September 20 to October 1. Whereas, for the admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Master in Computer Applications, Architecture and physical education, the examinations will be conducted from 15th September. Bachelor of Fine Arts will be conducted on the last days, that is, October 9-10.

The last date of The MHT CET exam 2021 application was August 16th. The test will be computer-based and it will last for 3 hours and will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions.

More about MHT CET exam 2021

According to Uday Samant, students taking the common admission examination will be permitted to travel locally by the administration. A total of 8,55,869 candidates have registered for the MHT CET 2021 test for this academic year. The total number of MHT CET 2021 examination halls has been extended to 226 from 198 in 2020, keeping the COVID cases in mind.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell issued a notice on Monday about a fraudulent MHT CET timetable circulating on social media. As per the Test cell officials' warnings, all candidates should be aware that the Appropriate authorities have yet to announce the CET Exam Timetable. Aspirants are even cautioned not to accept any such Exam Time table shared on social media.

(Image Credit: PTI)