MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List Released, Option Entry Begins Today

MHT CET seat allotment result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the final MHT CET merit list 2021. All those candidates who had earlier applied for the centralised admission process can now check the merit list. The list of websites on which the merit list has been released has been attached below. To be noted that the merit list has been released for Maharashtra State and All India candidates
MHT CET final merit list 2021: Websites to check
- cetcell.mahacet.org
- fe2021.mahacet.org
To be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list last week. Candidates were given an option of raising objections on data displayed in the provisional merit list till November 27, 2021. On the basis of objections raised, the final merit list has been released. Candidates can follow these steps to download the final merit list.
MHT CET Final Merit List: Here's How To Download
- Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
- On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET final merit list for Maharashtra state or all India candidates
- Post clicking on the link, PDF having merit list details will be opened
- Candidates should download the same and check their qualification status
Direct link to check MHT CET Final Merit List
MHT CET 2021: Important Dates
- Candidates will have to confirm options for CAP round 1 by logging in between November 29 and December 1, 2021
- The provisional allotment list for first round of counselling will be out on December 3, 2021
- Candidates will then have to accept the allotted seats and also report for admission between December 4 and December 7, 2021
- Candidates should check vacant seats for round 2 counselling on December 8, 2021
- Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate should be done between December 9 and December 11, 2021
- The provisional allotment list round 2 will be out on December 13, 2021
- Candidates will have to accept the offered seats as per Allotment of CAP Round II between December 14 and December 16, 2021
- Candidates will have to report to the allotted Institute and confirm their admission by submitting required documents and paying fee by December 16, 2021
- Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the academic year 2021-22 is December 23, 2021