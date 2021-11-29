MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List Released, Option Entry Begins Today

MHT CET seat allotment result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the final MHT CET merit list 2021. All those candidates who had earlier applied for the centralised admission process can now check the merit list. The list of websites on which the merit list has been released has been attached below. To be noted that the merit list has been released for Maharashtra State and All India candidates

MHT CET final merit list 2021: Websites to check

cetcell.mahacet.org fe2021.mahacet.org

To be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list last week. Candidates were given an option of raising objections on data displayed in the provisional merit list till November 27, 2021. On the basis of objections raised, the final merit list has been released. Candidates can follow these steps to download the final merit list.

MHT CET Final Merit List: Here's How To Download

Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET final merit list for Maharashtra state or all India candidates

Post clicking on the link, PDF having merit list details will be opened

Candidates should download the same and check their qualification status

Direct link to check MHT CET Final Merit List

MHT CET 2021: Important Dates