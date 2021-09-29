MHT CET 2021: Re-exam To Be Conducted For Those Who Couldn't Appear Due To Heavy Rainfall

Students who could not take the MHT CET 2021 due to Maharashtra rains will be able to take the re-exam now. It has been decided that the MHT CET 2021 exam will be re-conducted only for those students who could not appear for the examinations due to heavy rains in state. This announcement for MHT CET Re-exam has been done by the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. He said, “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET 2021 and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived of the exam and the concerned students should not worry.”

राज्यात मुसळधार पावसामुळे निर्माण झालेली स्थिती पाहता जे विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देऊ शकले नाहीत अशा विद्यार्थ्यांच्या एमएचसीईटी व इतर अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सीईटी परीक्षा पुन्हा घेण्यात येणार आहेत. परीक्षेपासून एकही विद्यार्थी वंचित राहणार नसून संबंधित विद्यार्थ्यांनी काळजी करू नये. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 29, 2021

How to apply for re-exam

Candidates who were unable to take exams will have to send an email. The email should have details like admit card number and mobile number. All this information should be sent on the official email ID which is technical.cetcell@gmail.com. The email should mention that they want to appear for the exam on Maharashtra CET 2021 re exam date.

MAH LLB CET Admit Card 2021

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Wednesday released the MAH LLB 3 year CET Admit Card 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry Maharashtra LLB CET 2021 admit card to the exam hall. The ticket has all the details required to take exams, like venue, timings, rules and even personal details. In case any candidate fails to carry it to exam hall, he/she will not be allowed to take the exam. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, all the COVID protocols will be followed at centre.

Here is the direct link to download MAH LLB CET 3 year admit card

MAH CET LLB 2021: Important dates