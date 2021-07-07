MHT CET 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form Without Late Fee, Here's How To Apply

MHT CET 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the registration and application process for MHT CET 2021 examinations today. As per schedule uploaded on the official website, the last date for students to submit the applications without a late fee is today - July 7, 2021. Last date for candidates to fill application form with a late fee of Rs. 500 is July 15, 2021. Here is the direct link to the official notification. The notification having information about important date reads, "MHT-CET-2021 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2021-22 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State."

Important Dates

First day of online registration and confirmation of application form on website- 8th June

Last date for online registration is 7th July, 2021 at 11.59 pm.

First day of online registration & confirmation of application form on website with additional Late Fee of Rs. 500- 8th July, 2021

Last date to apply by paying late fee- 15th July, 2021 by 11:59 pm

Steps to complete MHT CET 2021 Applications

Visit the MHT CET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Click on the MHT CET 2021 Section provided

Click on 'Click Here to apply for MHT-CET 2021 (B.Enginnering,B.Pharmacy, Agriculture Course Examination)'

Complete login process by filling all columns

Upload the documents and submit the online application fee

Pay a late fine of Rs 500 if you are applying after 7th July 2021

Your registration process will be completed, download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Points to consider