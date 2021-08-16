Last Updated:

Last chance! MHT CET 2021: MHT CET 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Check How To Edit

MHT CET 2021: The MHT CET application correction window will remain open till Aug 16 and any corrections made after this date will not be accepted. Check more

Written By
Amrit Burman
MHT CET 2021, MHTCET, Online application 2021

IMAGER: SHUTTERSTOCK


Today, August 16, is the last date of the MHT CET application online correction window. The application procedure for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell started on August 14. As per the official notification, the MHTCET online correction window will remain open till today and any corrections made after this date will not be accepted. Candidates can change the details needed in the MHTCET 2021 application form. Exam centers can be changed in the correction window. One can also edit his/her name, signature, photo, mobile number, DOB, and other information.

Maharashtra CET: MHT CET 2021

The last date of application submission has been extended to August 16, 2021. The examination for MHT CET 2021 is going to take place from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20, 2021. Notably, the exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and it will contain 150 MCQ questions. The examination, conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai, helps students to secure admission to various recognized institutes for UG and PG courses.

MHT CET application correction window | Official notification

All those students who have filled out the application form can make changes to the MHTCET 2021 application form for the last time. As per the official notice released by the MHTCET, once the MHT CET application correction window closes, candidates will not be able to edit anything on the form and it will be automatically submitted for the MHTCET 2021 exam. However, to avoid any problem in the upcoming examination, it is recommended to check the application form before the MHTCET online correction window closes.

MHT CET application correction window | Steps to edit MHTCET 2021 application

  • Step 1: The candidate who thinks that he/she has entered the wrong details in the MHTCET 2021 application form can edit by visiting - mahacet.org.
  • Step 2: Once you are on the homepage of the MHTCET online correction window, click on the link that reads, "MHT CET2021".
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Now, select the 'Already registered' link.
  • Step 5: Enter the credentials when asked.
  • Step 6: Now, the candidates need to click on the 'Edit my application link'.
  • Step 7: Make the required corrections.
  • Step 8: Review the entire application for the last time.
  • Step 9: Now you can click on the submit button.
  • Step 10: It's completed! Now the form has been successfully corrected.
    IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | HSSC releases date to conduct female constable selection exam, check details here
READ | MAT 2021 Registration: Deadline to apply for CBT Mode Exam Phase I ends today, see details
READ | BSEB releases notification for Matric exam 2023, check registration process & last date
READ | JKPSC admit card for August 25 exam to be released tomorrow; See exam details here
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND