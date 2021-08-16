Today, August 16, is the last date of the MHT CET application online correction window. The application procedure for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell started on August 14. As per the official notification, the MHTCET online correction window will remain open till today and any corrections made after this date will not be accepted. Candidates can change the details needed in the MHTCET 2021 application form. Exam centers can be changed in the correction window. One can also edit his/her name, signature, photo, mobile number, DOB, and other information.

Maharashtra CET: MHT CET 2021

The last date of application submission has been extended to August 16, 2021. The examination for MHT CET 2021 is going to take place from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20, 2021. Notably, the exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and it will contain 150 MCQ questions. The examination, conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai, helps students to secure admission to various recognized institutes for UG and PG courses.

MHT CET application correction window | Official notification

All those students who have filled out the application form can make changes to the MHTCET 2021 application form for the last time. As per the official notice released by the MHTCET, once the MHT CET application correction window closes, candidates will not be able to edit anything on the form and it will be automatically submitted for the MHTCET 2021 exam. However, to avoid any problem in the upcoming examination, it is recommended to check the application form before the MHTCET online correction window closes.

MHT CET application correction window | Steps to edit MHTCET 2021 application