MHT CET 2021 Registration For Engineering Admission Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

MHT CET 2021 Update: July 15 is the last day to register for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test commonly known as MHT CET 2021. Candidates who want to register themselves for the engineering test will have to do it latest by Thursday by 11.59 pm. Any application submitted post the deadline won't be accepted as the portal will be closed. Candidates who are interested and are eligible for MHT CET 2021 can register themselves on the official website that is mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. MHT CET exam is scheduled to be held across various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra. However, to be considered the schedule given is provisional and may change due to unavoidable circumstances. Schedule states that exams may be held in the month of August.

MHT CET 2021 registration:Important Dates

First day of online registration and confirmation of application form on website was 8th June 2021

Last date for online registration was 7th July 2021 by 11.59 pm.

First day of online registration & confirmation of application form on the website with additional Late Fee of Rs. 500- was 8th July, 2021

Last date to apply by paying late fee is 15th July, 2021 by 11:59 pm

How to apply for MHT CET 2021

Visit the MHT CET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Click on the MHT CET 2021 Section provided on the homepage

Click on 'Click Here to apply for MHT-CET 2021 (B.Enginnering, B.Pharmacy, Agriculture Course Examination)'

Complete login process by filling all columns and uploading documents

Submit the application and late fee

The candidate's registration process will be completed, download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Points to consider while applying