MHT CET 2021: Results Out For MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed Courses; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Results 2021 on October 22, 2021, for MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed courses. All those candidates who appeared in the offline exams can now download their scorecards from the official website. The official website on which MHT results have been released is cetcell.mahacet.org.

The common entrance test cell will also release results for other exams. It is scheduled to be out by October 28, 2021. The offline exams for MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed CET were conducted on September 15, following COVID-19 protocols. As per reports, over 5000 candidates registered themselves for taking these exams. To check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards. The steps to download results, as well as the direct link, are given below.

MHT CET 2021 Results: Steps to download scorecards for MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed courses

Registered candidates who took the examination must visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, go to the 'Result CET 2021' section and click on either of the links that read, 'MP.Ed CET Result 2021' or 'BA/BSc B.Ed CET Result 2021.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will be asked to enter the application number and Date of Birth.

The scorecards will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

Direct Links

Here is the direct link to check MHT CET 2021 Result for MAH MP.Ed course

Here is the direct link to check MHT CET 2021 Result for MAH BA/BSc B.Ed courses.

Candidates must know that those who will secure merit in these results, will be considered eligible to appear in the counselling round. Counselling details and dates have not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Candidates are hereby informed that MHT CET 2021 Result for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy would be announced on or before October 28, 2021.

