MHT CET 2021: Results Out For MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed Courses; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Results 2021 on October 22, 2021, for MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed courses. All those candidates who appeared in the offline exams can now download their scorecards from the official website. The official website on which MHT results have been released is cetcell.mahacet.org.
The common entrance test cell will also release results for other exams. It is scheduled to be out by October 28, 2021. The offline exams for MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed CET were conducted on September 15, following COVID-19 protocols. As per reports, over 5000 candidates registered themselves for taking these exams. To check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards. The steps to download results, as well as the direct link, are given below.
Candidates must know that those who will secure merit in these results, will be considered eligible to appear in the counselling round. Counselling details and dates have not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Candidates are hereby informed that MHT CET 2021 Result for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy would be announced on or before October 28, 2021.