MHT CET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has released the MHT CET PCB admit card. The Maharashtra CET admit cards have been released is for Physics Chemistry Biology group. To be noted that the engineering, pharmacy and agriculture stream exam has been started on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on October 1, 2021. Registered candidates who are appearing for MHT CET 2021 exam for PCB group can download their hall ticket from the official website. the official website is mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Candidates will follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets. The direct link to download Maharashtra CET admit card has also been mentioned below.

Candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth to see the tickets easily. Candidates should also make sure to download and take a copy of the admit card to the examination hall. If they due to any reason fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The exam authority should be informed in case of any issue with the admit card.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should go to the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET Admit Card link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the required details mentioned above such as application number and date of birth

Post clicking n login, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

MHT CET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts namely morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 5 pm. In order to get more details, candidates should visit the official website.