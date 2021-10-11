MHT CET Answer Key 2021 To Be Released Today; Know How To Download

The Maharashtra CET answer key 2021 will be released anytime today by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Apart from that, the Test cell will also release the question papers and candidate's response sheets on its official website. Thereby, candidates willing to download documents need to use their application number and date of birth for logging in to the website and further download the MHT CET Answer Key 2021.

Earlier, the State-Level Entrance Examinations were conducted between September 20, 2021, to October 1, 2021. However, re-examinations were also conducted on October 9 and 10 for the students who could not sit for the exam due to heavy rains. Speaking on the same, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said, “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET 2021 and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived of the exam and the concerned students should not worry.”

Meanwhile, read on to know more on how to download MHT CET 2021 answer key, MHT CET 2021 question paper, and MHT CET response sheet.

Candidates willing to download MHT CET 2021 answer keys need to go to the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, and further follow the rest instructions.

Go to the official website: https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Select your respective subject answer keys.

After that, download the required answer keys and read the instructions properly.

Candidates willing to challenge the answer keys may log in to the portal and further place their request.

Meanwhile, students looking forward to challenging the MHT CET 2021 answer keys can do so from October 12 till October 13, 5 PM.

Maharashtra CET 2021

The Maharashtra CET examinations are conducted for admissions to various courses such as undergraduate engineering, pharmacy agriculture, and other allied courses at the participating institutions of the state. Thereafter, candidates qualifying in the entrance examinations can participate in the counselling process of admission.



Also, MHT CET 2021 answer keys will be available for both PCM and PCB groups which include Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Physics, Chemistry, Biology respectively.

The MHT CET 2021 results will be announced any day before October 28 along with the scorecards and final version of the answer key.

Image: Shutterstock