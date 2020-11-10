MHT CET answer Key Declared Now! See Steps To Check Answer Key From Official Site

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional answer key for MHT CET 2020 today. The candidates can download the provisional answer key on the official website and raise objections before the last date, post which the final answer key would be released. Read for more details on how to check the MHT CET answer key 2020.

Steps to check MHT CET answer key

Visit the official website of MHT CET- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the website, the candidate will be able to find an activated link to the MHT CET Answer key 2020.

Candidates have to click the link given to download the answer key

The link can also be used to view the answer key of MHT-CET 2020 for different sets.

The students will be asked to key in their credentials to access the answer key, such as their admit card number.

After filling the credentials and clicking submit, they the CET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the PDF file for future reference. Apart from the answer key by the MHT CET cell, many reputed coaching centres will also release a tentative or unofficial answer key.

Candidates can check their answer key and send their grievances or objections against the answer key, latest by November 12 by 1 pm.

A report on the official website has confirmed that the Maharashtra CET result will be announced on or before November 28, 2020. The MHT CET 2020 exam was held online as a computer-based test. Then the exam cell also conducted the exam again for specific students who suffered due to power outage in Mumbai region around October 12. The November 7 exam of MHT CET was held for the PCB (Physics-Chemistry-Biology) and PCM (Physics-Chemistry-Maths) group of students. The results for the entrance exam and the special exam will be released together.

Image credits: MHT CET official site

Students who had their test centre at Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Thakur Institute of Management Studies Career Development and Research. Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research. Babasaheb Gawde Institute of Technology and Don Bosco Center for Learning were amongst the ones who had their re-exam.

