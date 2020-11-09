MHT CET Answer Key To Be Released On Nov 10 On Mahacet.org

A recent notice uploaded on mahacet.org has revealed that the official MHT CET answer key will be released on November 10 at 1:00 PM. All the candidates must note that the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will be releasing the provisional answer key for MHT CET 2020 first. The candidates can then proceed to download the provisional answer key on the official website. Read on to know more about the MHT CET Answer key 2020.

Read | MHT CET 2020 Admit Card released on mahacet.org; here's how to download it

MHT CET answer key

Students must note that aside from the official CET answer key by the MHT CET cell, reputed coaching centres will also release a tentative or unofficial answer key. After the MHT CET Answer key 2020 is released, the online submission of MHT CET objections on Question Paper/Answer key will begin. Here is how you can download the answer key once released.

Visit the official website of MHT CET-mahacet.org.

On the website, the candidate will be able to find an activated link to the MHT CET Answer key 2020.

Candidates have to click the link given to download the answer key

The link can also be used to view the answer key of MHT-CET 2020 for different sets.

The students will be asked to key in their credentials to access the answer key, such as their admit card number. After filling the credentials and clicking submit, they the CET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the PDF file for future reference.

Read | MHT CET 2020: Re-exam to be held for candidates affected by the power outage, see details

When will the MHT CET result 2020 be announced?

A report on the official website has confirmed that the Maharashtra CET result will be announced on or before November 28, 2020. The November 7 exam of MHT CET was held for the PCB (Physics-Chemistry-Biology) and PCM (Physics-Chemistry-Maths) group of students. It was held online as a computer-based test.

Read | MHT CET 2020 Admit Card 2020 released on mahaonline.gov.in

The results for the entrance exam and the special exam will be released together. According to the official website, everyone who could not appear for the November 3 examination due to a power cut and then again due to heavy rains was scheduled to appear in the November 7 exam. All the social distancing guidelines were maintained while the exam was conducted.

Read | MHT CET 2020 admit card for PCB is out at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in for download