MHT CET CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

MHT CET result: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to release the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result 2021 on Friday, December 3, 2021. The result which is expected to be out before 12 noon is provisional in nature and is for B. Tech/ B.E. admissions. All the students who registered themselves for the counselling will be able to check their provisional allotment on official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The steps as well as the direct link to check B.E/ B.Tech provisional result has been attached below.

Maha CET had recently released the merit list and seat matrix for the various engineering colleges in Maharashtra. The provisional list has been prepared on the basis of choices filled by the candidates. After the release of provisional result, eligible candidates will have to self-verify the seat allotted to them in the login window.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2021: Instructions to follow

Post checking the results, students will have to self-verify the seat allotment by accepting the declaration online. In case of any issue, candidates should feel free to report to the grievance cell from the login itself

Those candidates who will be allotted seats as per their first choice will have to click on ‘Auto Freeze’ and pay the fee to confirm the seat.

Those candidates who will not be allotted seats other than their first choice will have to choose between ‘Self Freeze’ or ‘Not Freeze’.

No change of seat is permissible for self freeze and auto-freeze. Students who do not pay the fee would be barred from the other rounds as well.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 result: Websites to check

MHT CET Final Merit List: Here's How To Download

Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET round 1 result

Post clicking on the link, candidates will have to log in by entering required credentials

The result will be displayed on screen

MHT CET 2021: Important Dates