MHT CET Counselling 2021: Deadline To Register For CAP Ends Today; Check Details Here

CAP registration update: Registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 counselling is scheduled to be closed on Sunday, November 21, 2021. All those candidates who have not yet completed the registration process should make sure to do it by today. In order to register for MHT CET Counselling 2021, they will have to visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

State Common Entrance Test Cell recently revised the complete schedule and extended the deadline for registration. On November 21, the facility for online registration of applications and uploading of required documents will be closed. Whereas, online registration of application and uploading of documents can be completed by November 22, 2021. Earlier, the last date to complete the registration process was November 18, 2021.

MHT CET CAP 2021 Counselling: Complete Schedule

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on the website should be done between November 2 and November 21, 2021

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode should be done between November 2 and November 22, 2021

Commencement of academic activities for All institutes on December 7, 2021

The cut-off Date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2021-22 will be out on December 23, 2021

The provisional MHT CET merit list will be out on November 24, 2021

Submission of grievance should be done between November 25 and November 27, 2021

The display of the final merit list will be on November 28, 2021

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats= November 28, 2021

Online Submission & Confirmation should be done between November 28 and December 1, 2021

Display of Provisional Allotment for CAP Round-I- December 3, 2021

Accepting offered seat- December 4 to 7, 2021

Reporting to the allotted Institute between December 4 and December 7, 2021

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II on December 8, 2021

Online Submission & Confirmation between December 9 and December 11, 2021

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II on December 13, 2021

As per the revised schedule, the counselling for M. Arch, M. Pharmacy, and ME has been concluded on November 20, 2021. While, the counselling for SP, BE, and B Tech courses would end on November 21, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell to get more timely updates on MHT CET Counselling Date 2021.

