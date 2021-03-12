MHT CET LLB 2020: LLB Second Seat Allotment To Start On March 13, Here Are The Details

MHT CET LLB 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell has revised the counselling schedule for LLB five years programme. The candidates must note that the second list of seat allotment is set to be released today on March 12. The test cell released a schedule on the official website cetcelladmissions.mahait.org revealing that the MHT CET Law Counselling seat allotment list will be out today. Here are more details about the same.

MHT CET Law Counselling Seat Allotment

According to the CET cell's website, the candidates will be needed to report at the allotted college with provisional allotment letters from March 13 onwards. The counselling session will go on till March 16. The State CET Cell will release the MH CET law seat allocation list at the time of counselling. The seat allocation list will inform about the MH CET law cutoff as well. Also note that the LLB Second seat allotment cut off will be available for each participating college separately. It informs about the minimum marks required for getting admission to a particular college. Candidates can get an idea about the cut off by observing the past years’ MH CET law cut off. Here are important dates in the LLB Second seat allotment according to the official website.

Important Dates for MHT CET LLB 2020

Colleges will upload the admitted candidates’ status online for the second-round from March 13 to March 17. Candidates must carry their MH CET LLB 2020 provisional allotment letter with them.

Law colleges will display the vacant seats from March 18, 5 pm onwards.

Candidates will be required to fill their college option form online for an institutional level round from March 19 to March 22.

Display of merit list on March 24 (11 am onwards)

Law colleges will admit candidates according to the merit list and generate provisional admission letter between March 25 to March 27

Colleges will upload the admitted students' status online from March 26 to March 30

Cut-off date for admission is March 31, 2021.

MHT CET Exams details

The 2020 MHT CET 2020 exam was conducted in two phases. The MHT CET for 5 year LLB course was held on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The MHT CET for 3 year LLB course was held on November 2 and 3. Students must note that they would not be allowed to take any admission after the deadline, March 31, 2021. Also note that according to MHT CET, the MH CET LLB 2020 document verification round will be conducted online considering the current pandemic situation. Hence, Candidates must pay attention while uploading their documents.