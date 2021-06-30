MHT CET LLB Registration 2021 Begins For 5 Years Law Course, Check How To Apply

MHT CET LLB registration 2021: Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has announced the release of MHT CET application form. Online applications are invited for a 5-year LLB course, candidates should make sure to apply for Maharashtra CET LLB till 12th July 2021. The entrance test is expected to be conducted in the last week of July or in the first week of August 2021. However, official dates have not been announced as of now. The cell will also be releasing the application form for 3-year LLB soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website mahacet.org for further information.

MHCET LLB Registration Process

Visit the official website mahacet.org.

Select the course i.e 5-year LLB

Click on the registration link and enter your name, parents' name, mobile number, and email Id.

Upload passport size photograph and signature

Make sure to enter all the details required in the form

Submit the form and pay the application fee in online mode

Download and print payment receipt for future references

Maharashtra CET law exam: Fee

The registration fee has been decided as per the category of candidates

The general category will have to pay Rs.800 as exam fee

Candidates falling in OBC/SC/ST category will have to pay Rs.600 as fee.

MHT CET LLB 5 year course: Eligibility

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will be conducted for candidates who have passed Class 12 examination. At least 45% marks is required in class 12th from a recognized board. Directorate of Higher Education, Maharastra conducts this state-level law entrance exam for admission to a 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programme, Courses will be offered by the various law colleges in the state.

“MAH-LLB 5-year CET 2021 shall be conducted only in the On-Line Mode in Multiple Sessions, if required in selected centers in the State of Maharashtra and selected centres from the other States,” an official statement from the MAH LLB information brochure. “Candidates shall have to appear for the on-Line CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at the allotted Venue and Center. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the test other than the allotted session. No request for centre, venue and session change will be entertained,” the statement added.