MHT CET LLB Result 2021 Released For 5-year Law Course; Here's Direct Link

MHT CET LLB Result 2021: The state Common Entrance Test Cell has released the result for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET LLB Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result by visiting the official website, mahacet.org. The MAH CET LLB Result 2021 is for the 5-year course. The examination was held on October 8, 2021.

As per media reports, more than 16,000 candidates took part in the examination, which was held under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Those candidates who secure merit in MAH CET LLB 2021 will become eligible for admissions. Check below the given details to download the MAH CET LLB Result 2021.

MHT CET LLB: Direct Link to check results

To check MHT CET LLB Result 2021 follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - MHT CET LLB Result 2021 Click here

Here's how to check MAH CET LLB Result 2021

Step 1: To check MAH CET LLB results, candidates need to visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell – mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Result: MAH-L.L.B.5 Yrs. (Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021.'

Step 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here-MHT CET Law 5 year result.

Step 4: Automatically, a new page will open with a PDF file that will have all the results.

Step 5: Scroll down to find your roll number, name, and exam marks.

Step 6: If necessary, download and print a copy for future reference.

Image: Unsplash