MHT CET Result 2020 Declared; Here's How To Check The Merit List

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) on Saturday declared state’s CET results for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups. Candidates who had appeared for the online test in October and November can check MHT CET result 2020 on the official website - mahaonline.gov.in, cetcell.mahacet.org, or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Check MHT CET 2020 official notice here

This year, MHT CET 2020 exam was conducted in two phases. The first exam was held from October 1-20. An additional session exam was held on November 7 for the candidates who could not appear for the exam that was conducted in October due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, Covid symptoms or other reasons. The MHT-CET answer key, candidates’ response sheets and question paper were released on November 10 and candidates were allowed to submit representations against the keys till November 12.

MHT CET (MH CET) or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for admissions to first-year Engineering and Technology programmes (BE/BTech) and Pharmacy programmes (BPharma/PharmaD) in the state. Till 2018, the exam used to be conducted by DTE, Maharashtra.

MHT CET results

How to check MHT CET result 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your MHT-CET 2020 result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

