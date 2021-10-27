MHT CET Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

MHT CET 2021 Result: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, Maha CET Result 2021, has released the exam results for the B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, and Agriculture Course Examinations. Students who took part in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The examination was conducted from September 20 to October 1, 2021, and the re-exam was held on October 9, 2021. Along with the result, CET Cell has also published the answer key and opened the objection-raising window.

Notably, the result available on the website has been prepared after several changes and rectifications. A total of 23 valid changes have been made in the final answer key and result. Students who will qualify in the examination will be eligible to face the counselling round for admission into various professional colleges in the state. So far, the state exam cell has not announced the counselling schedule for MHT CET 2021, but it will be announced sometime soon.

MHT CET 2021 Result: Direct Link

Although the exam results are available on the website, a lot of candidates face issues in reaching the right website. For the convenience of the students, we have prescribed a step-by-step procedure to download MHT CET Result 2021. Candidates must also use the direct link given here to download the exam results - MHT CET 2021 Result (CLICK HERE)

MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard; Here's how to download the MHT CET Result

STEP 1: To download the MHT CET Exam result 2021 visit the official website of MHT CET - cetcell.mahacet.org

STEP 2: In the result section, click on the link that reads MHT CET result.

STEP 3: On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth.

STEP 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2021 scorecard.

