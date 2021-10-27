Last Updated:

MHT CET Results 2021: PCM, PCB Scorecards Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

MHT CET Results 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results for MHT CET PCM PCB have been declared today, October 27. Check using direct link.

Written By
Amrit Burman
MHT CET Results 2021

Image: Pixabay


MHT CET Results 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results for MHT CET PCM PCB have been declared today, October 27. Students who took part in the examination can check the results by visiting the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The examination was conducted from September 20 to October 1, 2021, and the re-exam was held on October 9, 2021. Along with the result, CET Cell has also published the answer key and opened the objection-raising window. 

Students who will qualify in the examination will be eligible to face the counselling round for admission into various professional colleges in the state. So far, the state exam cell has not announced the counselling schedule for MHT CET 2021, but it will be announced sometime soon.  Along with the results the CET Cell has also released the list of toppers separately for PCM and PCB groups.

Maharashtra CET Results 2021: Direct Link

  • To check the MHT CET PCM PCB Scorecards follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here.
  • MHT-CET 2021 (PCM)Technical Education (CLICK HERE)
  • MHT-CET 2021 (PCB)Technical Education (CLICK HERE)

MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard; Here's how to download the MHT CET Result

  • STEP 1: To download the MHT CET Exam result 2021 visit the official website of MHT CET - cetcell.mahacet.org
  • STEP 2: In the result section, click on the link that reads the MHT CET result.
  • STEP 3: On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth.
  • STEP 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2021 scorecard.
  • STEP 5: It is strongly recommended to take a printout for MHT CET 2021 Score Cards for future use.

Image: Pixabay

First Published:
