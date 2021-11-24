Last Updated:

MHT CET Round 1 Provisional Merit List To Be Released Today On Mahacet.org

MHT CET provisional merit list for the first round will be released on mahacet.org. Candidates can follow these steps to check merit list once it is released.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MHT CET

Image: Shutterstock


Maharashtra CET Merit list: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the MHT CET Merit List 2021 for first round of counselling on November 24, 2021. Post the release of merit list, students will be allowed to submit their grievances against the provisional merit list. This option will be activated on the online website between November 25 and November 27, 2021. As soon as it is released, students will be able to download it from the official website of Maharashtra CET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the Maharashtra CET cell witnessed a tremendous rise in the number of engineering applications. Amongst all other branches, the rise has been recorded for the branches such as artificial intelligence and data science. The numbers of registration have gone up by 15% compared to 96,337 applications last year. Students should know that this is the provisional list and final list will be released after considering the grievances submitted. The final list is scheduled to be out on November 28, 2021. The steps to check and download provisional MHT CET Merit List 2021 for first-round counselling and important dates can be checked here.

MHT CET Merit List 2021: Here's how to download Round 1 CET Provisional merit list

  • The candidates will have to go to the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Undergraduate Courses’ section and then select ‘B.Tech/B.E’.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the link which will read 'MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2021’. (To be noted that the link will be activated after the results are released)
  • Candidates should check and download the merit list and are also advised to take a printout for any future reference.

Important Dates

  • The provisional merit list will be out on November 24, 2021
  • Candidates can submit their grievances between November 25 and November 27, 2021
  • The final merit list will be released on November 28, 2021
  • Provisional category wise seats for CAP Round 1 will also be displayed on November 28, 2021
  • The online submission and confirmation of the options form of CAP Round 1 should be done between November 29 and December 1, 2021. 
READ | Maharashtra: NCB busts drugs factory in Nanded uncovering interstate racket; 3 arrested
READ | Maharashtra SCERT: Registration for senior and selection grade teacher training begins
READ | MHT CET Results 2021: PCM, PCB Scorecards released; Here's direct link to check
READ | MHT CET LLB Result 2021 released for 5-year law course; Here's direct link
READ | MHT CET Counselling 2021: Deadline to register for CAP ends today; check details here
Tags: MHT CET, Maharashtra CET, Merit list
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND