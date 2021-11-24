MHT CET Round 1 Provisional Merit List To Be Released Today On Mahacet.org

Maharashtra CET Merit list: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the MHT CET Merit List 2021 for first round of counselling on November 24, 2021. Post the release of merit list, students will be allowed to submit their grievances against the provisional merit list. This option will be activated on the online website between November 25 and November 27, 2021. As soon as it is released, students will be able to download it from the official website of Maharashtra CET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the Maharashtra CET cell witnessed a tremendous rise in the number of engineering applications. Amongst all other branches, the rise has been recorded for the branches such as artificial intelligence and data science. The numbers of registration have gone up by 15% compared to 96,337 applications last year. Students should know that this is the provisional list and final list will be released after considering the grievances submitted. The final list is scheduled to be out on November 28, 2021. The steps to check and download provisional MHT CET Merit List 2021 for first-round counselling and important dates can be checked here.

MHT CET Merit List 2021: Here's how to download Round 1 CET Provisional merit list

The candidates will have to go to the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Undergraduate Courses’ section and then select ‘B.Tech/B.E’.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the link which will read 'MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2021’. (To be noted that the link will be activated after the results are released)

Candidates should check and download the merit list and are also advised to take a printout for any future reference.

Important Dates